  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro

6 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Large, three-story house with an area of 280 m2, with beautiful panoramic views of the entir…
$515,359
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
A beautiful, solid house with a large yard, an outbuilding and a swimming pool in the most b…
$1,29M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
House layout: - on the lower level there is a garage and storage room - on the first residen…
$483,149
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Beautiful, stone house on the first line of the sea, consisting of 4 separate apartments. Id…
$509,990
Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 139 m²
An ancient stone house a few steps from the sea with an amazing view and a large plot. The h…
$450,939
Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 240 m²
A very cozy and bright house with a beautiful garden in a quiet area of ​​Kotor. The house c…
$526,095
