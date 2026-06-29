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Villas with garden in Kotor, Montenegro

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with swimming pool in KrimoviceVilla area of 300 sq.mThe plot is 550 sq.m.The floors a…
$531,308
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