Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the key is free for the buyer…
$483,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go