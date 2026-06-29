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Seaview Studios for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Studio apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Studio in Kotor, MontenegroID-429🔹Area: 33 m2Advantages:✔️Warm floors – provide comfort at a…
$172,402
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