Terraced Houses for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

6 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
It offers a beautiful two-story house with an area of ​ ​ 265 m2 in Dobrota, on the shores o…
$1,02M
House in Dobrota, Montenegro
House
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 572 m²
structure Villas:   stizrakhot-ladder-planed vehicles, basement-industrial sizes4 adobe, an…
$3,36M
5 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
For sale a cosy and beautiful two-storey house located in the most picturesque suburb of Shk…
$285,555
2 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Area: 125 sqm + 35 sqm terrace Garage 15 sqm + 8 sqm storage Two bedrooms Three bathrooms…
$397,332
4 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
House in the village of Prchan, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The windows and terraces of this house …
$259,596
4 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
For sale a three-storey house in the village of Muo, three kilometers from the city of Kotor…
$591,878
