  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro

12 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Large, three-story house with an area of 280 m2, with beautiful panoramic views of the entir…
$515,359
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
A beautiful, solid house with a large yard, an outbuilding and a swimming pool in the most b…
$1,29M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
5 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
House for sale in Kotor, Škaljari settlement, Bay of Kotor with a stunning sea view.The vill…
$565,131
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House in Dobrota, Montenegro
House
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 572 m²
structure Villas:   stizrakhot-ladder-planed vehicles, basement-industrial sizes4 adobe, an…
$3,36M
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
House layout: - on the lower level there is a garage and storage room - on the first residen…
$483,149
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Beautiful, stone house on the first line of the sea, consisting of 4 separate apartments. Id…
$509,990
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
7 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Unique house from the 17th century on the first line, with a garage and a berth. The total a…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 139 m²
An ancient stone house a few steps from the sea with an amazing view and a large plot. The h…
$450,939
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 240 m²
A very cozy and bright house with a beautiful garden in a quiet area of ​​Kotor. The house c…
$526,095
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
House in Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-236. House with sea view in KotorFor sale house with beautiful sea view in Kotor House a…
$1,06M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Area: 125 sqm + 35 sqm terrace Garage 15 sqm + 8 sqm storage Two bedrooms Three bathrooms…
$397,332
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
House in the village of Prchan, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The windows and terraces of this house …
$259,596
