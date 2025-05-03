Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

1 BHK
15
2 BHK
27
3 BHK
16
4 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Square: 1-Palnyaot555M2-OO160000 € 2 Spalniot62M2-OO210000 € 3PALNI100M2-370000 € Pen…
$166,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go