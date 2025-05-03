Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
Fully furnished, recently renovated 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the heart of the old tow…
$569,350
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Two-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with 5-star hotel services by a renowned …
$353,843
1 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
One-bedroom apartment 61 sq.m in a new modern residential complex on the Bay of Kotor. The a…
$262,114
1 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/3
A new gem in Kotor - a complex of luxury apartments with 5-star hotel service   This is …
$164,762
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
Two-bedroom apartment 136 sq.m in a new modern residential complex on the Bay of Kotor. The …
$461,486
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/4
Tree-bedroom apartment 198 sq.m in a new modern residential complex on the Bay of Kotor. The…
$703,952
