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Short-term rental villas in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Kotor
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4 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 670 m²
‍ This villa is located on the coast of Montenegro, Municipality of Kotor. This cozy, luxur…
$881
per night
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4 bedroom Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
This villa is located on the coast of Montenegro, Municipality of Kotor. This cozy, luxury v…
$754
per night
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4 bedroom Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
‍ ‍ ‍ This beautiful luxury villa is located in Kotor Municipality. It iis right next to…
$464
per night
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5 bedroom villa in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
‍ ‍ Featuring sea views, villa features accommodation with a balcony, around 1.8 km from …
$869
per night
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