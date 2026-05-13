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Short-term rental flats and apartments with mountain view in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Bay of Kotor, in the beautiful town of Kotor, neighborhood Dobrota, we o…
$1,395
per night
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Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Sea view
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