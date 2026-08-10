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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garage in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

;
Dobrota
9
Skaljari
3
Kavac
4
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 3
Long-term rent of a three-bedroom apartment — Škaljari, KotorA spacious and modernly equippe…
$2,312
per month
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Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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