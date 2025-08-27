Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

сommercial property
64
hotels
43
investment properties
7
1 property total found
Shop 615 m² in Radanovici, Montenegro
Shop 615 m²
Radanovici, Montenegro
Area 615 m²
Discover an outstanding investment opportunity in Montenegro – a commercial property for sal…
$1,62M
