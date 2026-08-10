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for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Residence 7 200 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Residence 7 200 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 7 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Located in the peaceful village of Ukropci, this unique retreat estate combines authentic Mo…
$2,25M
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