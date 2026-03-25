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Business for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

сommercial properties
61
hotels
38
investment properties
4
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1 property total found
Established business 1 630 m² in Stoliv, Montenegro
Established business 1 630 m²
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 28
Area 1 630 m²
Number of floors 5
Hotel for sale in Stoliv, Boko-Kotor Bay. The area of the hotel is 1630 m2 + 1000 m2 of park…
$4,75M
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