Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kostanjica
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Kostanjica, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Geshtenja, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geshtenja, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Villa with panoramic seaview in a gated community near waterfront in the Bay of Kotor.   …
$936,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go