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Seaview Villas for sale in Kostanjica, Montenegro

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5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Villa with panoramic seaview in a gated community near waterfront in the Bay of Kotor.The vi…
$940,580
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Geshtenja, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Geshtenja, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Location: s. Kostanjica Villa area: 350 + 74 m2 Plot area: 800 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Number of bath…
$1,10M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Geshtenja, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geshtenja, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
The villa is located in a cottage complex on the first line. The complex has its own sandy b…
$803,298
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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AuraAura
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 532 m²
Floor 4
Discover your exclusive retreat at this stunning villa nestled on the seashore in the pictur…
$3,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
text
$860,328
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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