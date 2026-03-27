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Seaside apartments in Kostanjica, Montenegro

2 BHK
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Geshtenja, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Geshtenja, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
We present to your attention a wonderful apartment with 2 bedrooms and its own courtyard in …
$300,514
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Monteonline
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3 bedroom apartment in Geshtenja, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Geshtenja, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
The apartment with its own swimming pool is located in a complex in the village of Kostanits…
$531,679
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Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Kotor, Kostanjica, exclusive two-bedroom apartment, in a residential complex designed and bu…
$397,911
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
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