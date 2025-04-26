Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 207 m²
THREE LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.For sale is a three-level …
$1,00M
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 127 m²
DUPLEX APARTMENT IN KOLASIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.For sale is a duplex apartment …
$687,267
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
A two-bedroom duplex apartment of 76.73 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under co…
$302,498
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
A one-bedroom duplex apartment of 43,4 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under con…
$171,096
1 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
The CHAL COULLED is located in the village, only 10 minutes from the winter sports and clima…
$183,672
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
LUXURY CHALETS IN KOLASINA, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Duplex Loft is for sale in a p…
$381,570
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
A one-bedroom duplex apartment of 54,17m² is for sale in a new residential complex under con…
$213,642
