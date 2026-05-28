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Houses near golf course for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

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chalets
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2 properties total found
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
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Chalet 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
!!! OFF PLAN PRICES valid until start of Construction - summer 2026 !!! 100m² House for s…
$232,763
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Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
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1 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
One bedroom 80m² House for sale next to ski resort with 600m² of land! All Seasons Blatin…
$167,590
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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