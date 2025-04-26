Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolasin
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

Duplex Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
A two-bedroom duplex apartment of 76.73 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under co…
$302,498
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
A one-bedroom duplex apartment of 43,4 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under con…
$171,096
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
A one-bedroom duplex apartment of 54,17m² is for sale in a new residential complex under con…
$213,642
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go