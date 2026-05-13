Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolasin
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Condos for Sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

;
Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Premium Premium
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Your Asset in Montenegro, Managed by a Global Brand, with a guaranteed income of 8% per year…
$177,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go