Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolasin
  4. Residential
  5. Chalet
  6. Garden

Chalets with garden for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

;
Chalet Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Premium Premium
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
!!! OFF PLAN PRICES valid until start of Construction - summer 2026 !!! 100m² House for s…
$232,763
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go