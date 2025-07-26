Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets with garage for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

2 properties total found
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 207 m²
THREE LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.For sale is a three-level …
$1,00M
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 5
Exclusive luxury chalet in the new Alpine cluster K16 Peak, on the territory of the premium …
Price on request
