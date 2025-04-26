Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

30 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
$378,404
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern two bedroom apartments are availabl…
$235,051
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
$702,751
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 01.12.2023. The…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
Ski resort Kolasin. New apartments from the Developer in an eco-class residential building …
$91,558
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the Buyer !!! S…
$93,709
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! a…
$93,709
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
The ski resort Kolashin, National Park "Biogradsk Gora", Southern slope of the Belasitsa Mou…
$378,404
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 01.12.2023. The…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
$148,150
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartments in a 4-star condo-hotel in the center of Kolasin   The sale of rooms and apar…
$152,911
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 01.12.2023. The…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! S…
$108,911
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
Description The ski resort Kolashin, the left bank of the Tara River. A complex of ten chale…
$1,03M
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Description The ski resort Kolashin, the foot of the Belasitsa mountains. New a small -apart…
$66,599
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! …
$166,570
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
$230,558
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the Buyer !!! S…
$349,537
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
The services of the transaction agency   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! Studio struct…
$249,421
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious loft duplex apartments at MOUNTAIN RETREAT BY DUKLEY, located in the very heart of…
$379,567
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popular sk…
$379,567
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
