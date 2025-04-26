Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolasin
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

studios
5
1 BHK
40
2 BHK
21
3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the Buyer !!! S…
$93,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! a…
$93,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! S…
$108,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! …
$166,570
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the Buyer !!! S…
$349,537
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
The services of the transaction agency   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! Studio struct…
$249,421
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go