  Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Kolasin
  Residential
  Apartment
  Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Sale Kolasin No. 5005. We offer a modern apartment with 1 bedroom, 39 m2, new building with …
$122,996
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern two bedroom apartments are availabl…
$235,051
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the Buyer !!! S…
$93,709
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! a…
$93,709
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern one-bedroom apartments are availabl…
$172,531
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2
For sale studio apartment of 27.72m² in a new residential complex under construction in Kola…
$100,262
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! S…
$108,911
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! …
$166,570
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
$230,558
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the Buyer !!! S…
$349,537
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
The services of the transaction agency   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! Studio struct…
$249,421
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
