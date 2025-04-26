Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartments in a 4-star condo-hotel in the center of Kolasin   The sale of rooms and apar…
$152,911

2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious loft duplex apartments at MOUNTAIN RETREAT BY DUKLEY, located in the very heart of…
$379,567

2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popular sk…
$379,567

