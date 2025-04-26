Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolasin
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

studios
5
1 BHK
40
2 BHK
21
3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Sale Kolasin No. 5005. We offer a modern apartment with 1 bedroom, 39 m2, new building with …
$122,996
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern two bedroom apartments are availabl…
$235,051
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern one-bedroom apartments are availabl…
$172,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
$230,558
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/4
В престижном жилом комплексе «Эдельвейс» предлагаются к продаже современные квартиры-студии …
$103,852
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go