Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Babljak, Montenegro
House
Babljak, Montenegro
Floor 2
In Kolasin, in the beautiful valley of Blatina, there is a land plot of 10,000 m2, on which …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go