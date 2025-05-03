Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Smailagica Polje, Montenegro
Apartment
Smailagica Polje, Montenegro
Floor 3
We present an exceptional opportunity for investors in one of the most beautiful corners of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Smailagica Polje, Montenegro
Apartment
Smailagica Polje, Montenegro
Floor 3
This premium complex consists of ten chalets located in the heart of Montenegro, at the foot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go