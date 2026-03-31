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Business for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

сommercial properties
17
hotels
7
investment properties
4
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3 properties total found
Established business in Babljak, Montenegro
Established business
Babljak, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 100
Number of floors 4
Kolašin 1600 is the highest Montenegrin resort, which is located in the southern part of the…
$289,714
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Established business 45 m² in Drpe, Montenegro
Established business 45 m²
Drpe, Montenegro
Bedrooms 133
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
We bring to your attention a 5-star hotel in the center of Kolasin. SPA and wellness center,…
$289,714
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Established business 45 m² in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Established business 45 m²
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
The new 4-star hotel Bjelasica 1450, located on the mountain of the same name and next to th…
$289,714
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