Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Igalo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Igalo, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Sale: a house with a pool in the Bay Bay in Herceg Nov The area of ​​the house is 400 m…
$488,138
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxury house in Herceg Novi For sale 3-storey house in Igalo (Herceg Novi). The total area o…
$342,666
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go