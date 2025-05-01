Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Igalo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Igalo, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale Igalo 3687. Two-storey house for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi district. The house has 4 r…
$147,660
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go