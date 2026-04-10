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Houses with garden for sale in Igalo, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
This charming stone house is located in the picturesque town of Igalo, Herceg Novi, and offe…
$255,777
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4 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 5
We offer you a beautiful apartment for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi, perfect for living or ren…
$441,797
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House 11 bedrooms in Igalo, Montenegro
House 11 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Floor 3
This spacious and fully furnished house represents an exceptional opportunity for living or …
$871,967
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