Terraced Apartments for sale in Igalo, Montenegro

8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
ID-2275  2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi  For sale: …
$144,603
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1844 Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment with Mountain and Sea Views for Sale in a Quiet Ar…
$251,026
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Herceg Novy, Igalo district. Apartment with two bedrooms The distance to the sea is 400m. …
$163,231
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Herceg Novi, Igalo district. Two-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 500m. Sea view Are…
$130,758
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
$239,405
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
For sale a two-bedroom apartment in the northern district of the city of Herceg Novi Igalo, …
$166,141
3 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Kamenari district. Two level apartment with three bedrooms in a residen…
$216,231
