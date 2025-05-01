Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Igalo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Igalo, Montenegro

1 BHK
18
2 BHK
18
3 BHK
7
17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
ID-2275  2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi  For sale: …
$144,603
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1844 Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment with Mountain and Sea Views for Sale in a Quiet Ar…
$251,026
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Two bedroom apartment available to purchase in Goma near Igalo with absolutely outstanding v…
$131,572
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Apartment Penthouse is sold in Montenegro in a new house with a view of the sea. The ar…
$271,188
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/4
A7-015. Sea view apartment in Igalo, Herceg NoviFor sale in Herceg Novi Sea view apartment. …
$167,614
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Herceg Novy, Igalo district. Apartment with two bedrooms The distance to the sea is 400m. …
$163,231
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Herceg Novi, Igalo district. Two-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 500m. Sea view Are…
$130,758
3 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
A7-014. Spacious apartment Herceg Novi, IgaloFor sale in Igalo , Herceg Novi Apartment with…
$189,962
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
Spacious studio on the 2nd floor. The area is 28m2 + a terrace of 6m2. An entrance hall, a k…
$110,412
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price from : €146,278. Igalo 2 bedroom apartment for sale. Located a few meters from the …
$160,467
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
$239,405
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 48 m2 with a balcony and magnificent sea views. The apartment is lo…
$131,970
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Kamenari district. Two level apartment with three bedrooms in a residen…
$216,231
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/5
A7-036. Apartment in the center of Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale apartment near the sea in Igal…
$102,803
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
text
$168,899
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment in Herceg Novi Apartment is located in the resort area of the Montenegrin coas…
$249,212
Apartment in Provodina, Montenegro
Apartment
Provodina, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
A9-808. New complex in Igalo For sale This is very good investment opportunity! Apartments…
$174,318
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
