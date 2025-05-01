Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Igalo, Montenegro

1 BHK
18
2 BHK
18
3 BHK
7
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1844 Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment with Mountain and Sea Views for Sale in a Quiet Ar…
$251,026
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Apartment Penthouse is sold in Montenegro in a new house with a view of the sea. The ar…
$271,188
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
Spacious studio on the 2nd floor. The area is 28m2 + a terrace of 6m2. An entrance hall, a k…
$110,412
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price from : €146,278. Igalo 2 bedroom apartment for sale. Located a few meters from the …
$160,467
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 48 m2 with a balcony and magnificent sea views. The apartment is lo…
$131,970
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
