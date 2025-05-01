Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Igalo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Igalo, Montenegro

1 BHK
18
2 BHK
18
3 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
text
$168,899
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
