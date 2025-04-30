Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

14 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 584 m²
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
$1,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1906 For sale: luxury new villa in Herceg Novi. Key Features: Location: Podi …
$934,984
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
For sale is a villa in Herceg Novi, Baosici, area 184m2 on a plot of 708m2, 50 meters from t…
$1,63M
Villa in Sasovici, Montenegro
Villa
Sasovici, Montenegro
Area 260 m²
New villa in Podi, Herceg Novi. With a living area of ​​260 m2 with a magnificent view of th…
$935,989
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
A unique villa with incredible sea views is for sale. The ground floor consists of: – ent…
$1,63M
Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Area 235 m²
Villa 235 m2 Boka Kotorska Bay, Kostanjica - 1st line to the sea - Land area = 400 m2 -…
$887,344
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 597 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1447 🏰 SKY VILLAS IN PORTO NOVI – ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECES 📍 Location: Herceg Nov…
$6,31M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. Total area is 235 sq.m on site 787 м2.  …
$1,25M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prijevor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A luxury villa for sale, located 2 kilometers from Jaz beach and 5 kilometers from the cente…
$478,072
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a new luxury villa in Mediterranean style, located in the peaceful and pleasant …
$910,614
Villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Djenovici Herceg Novi - villa with pool and sea view; Villa area: 350m2; Plot area: 750m2;…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale: a modern premium villa under construction, located in an ex…
$1,58M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The village of Lucici is a private estate with love to restored stone houses with a wellness…
$367,730
