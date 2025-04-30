Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

10 properties total found
Villa 30 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 30 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 30
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
AMAZING OFFER - A HOTEL FOR SALE! This mini hotel is located in Herceg Novi, within the w…
$2,75M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Josice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Exclusive villa on the first line by the sea in Montenegro with the apartments Welcome to …
$488,138
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 1 bedroom in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
text
$316,685
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
A unique villa with incredible sea views is for sale. The ground floor consists of: – ent…
$1,63M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line House Square: 450m2 Square of the site: 700m2 Pier …
$1,63M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale a house on the first line of the sea in the Bay of Kotor. The house is 148…
$1,01M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$522,531
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The village of Lucici is a private estate with love to restored stone houses with a wellness…
$367,730
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
$434,146
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
