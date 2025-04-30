Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

12 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,03M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1906 For sale: luxury new villa in Herceg Novi. Key Features: Location: Podi …
$934,984
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,37M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 1 bedroom in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
$316,685
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
A unique villa with incredible sea views is for sale. The ground floor consists of: – ent…
$1,63M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prijevor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A luxury villa for sale, located 2 kilometers from Jaz beach and 5 kilometers from the cente…
$478,072
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zelenika, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
New House Available In Hereceg Novi, Montenegro (Construction update: External completer, st…
$328,300
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale: a modern premium villa under construction, located in an ex…
$1,58M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,37M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
$934,221
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
$522,531
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
