  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Garage

Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
Area: 334 m2 (211 m2 + 123 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 2 + 2 Garage: 38 m2 …
Price on request
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
English
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Baošići, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Well priced property ideally suited for investment and upmarket holiday letting has come ont…
$363,093
