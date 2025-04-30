Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

51 property total found
1 bedroom house in Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Trebesin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Herceg Novi, Ratiševina area. New one-bedroom house Distance to the sea 1500m. View of the…
$180,059
3 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
A small, two-story, cozy house in Genovichi is offered for sale. The total area of ​ ​ the h…
$181,717
2 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Herceg Novi, Podi area. One-storey house with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 700m. View …
$203,640
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 584 m²
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
$1,36M
4 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2276 2-Story House with Panoramic Terrace for Sale in Mojdez, Herceg Novi  For sal…
$144,603
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
For sale villa with an area of 402 m2 of accommodation + garage with an area of 120 m2 (from…
$918,969
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
We offer for sale a unique stone villa, located on the first line to the sea in the pictures…
$2,27M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 232 m²
A house with delightful sea views. And since it is a house in Montenegro, it is also on moun…
$477,656
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1906 For sale: luxury new villa in Herceg Novi. Key Features: Location: Podi …
$934,984
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2075 A house is for sale in Herceg Novi, Biela, just a 3-minute walk from the sea. …
$312,813
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 173 m²
Description Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi, Topla area. Two-bedroom apartment with sea view.…
$432,241
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern 3-bedroom villa with a breathtaking sea view in Herceg Novi. Within the complex, …
$1,47M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi, Savina area. New luxury house on the first line by the sea …
$1,03M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
We present to you exclusive villas in the beautiful place of Zhurić, Herceg-Novi. It is an e…
$1,56M
6 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Spacious house in Herceg Novi. House with an area of 196 m2 on a plot of 230 m2 is located …
$259,596
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
The villa is located on the first line by the sea, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, a 10-minute w…
$2,60M
3 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
A three-storey 300 m2 house in the beautiful, picturesque place of Jenovici. Planning of th…
$508,808
Villa 3 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedroom villa in a gated complex above the exclusive Portonovi project.   In a closed …
$980,840
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1975 For Sale: Excellent New 3-Storey House with Pool in the Jвинье Area, Herceg Novi …
$938,438
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 432 m²
The house with a total area of 432 m2 is located at an altitude of 71 meters above sea level…
$623,030
2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom house in Ratisevina, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 148 m²
Herceg Novi, Ratiševina area. Three-storey house with one bedroom Distance to the sea 1500m…
$219,716
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Wonderful villa, which is located on the first line of the sea and has its own access to the…
$1,04M
2 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Herceg Novy, Igalo district. Apartment with three bedrooms The distance to the sea is 400m.…
$217,834
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 597 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1447 🏰 SKY VILLAS IN PORTO NOVI – ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECES 📍 Location: Herceg Nov…
$6,31M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming Sea-view Home in Podi - For Sale   This beautifully renovated 91 m² home offe…
$208,402
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Baošići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
New Villa in Baoshichi, a suburb of Herceg Novi. It is a new house built with a complete se…
$287,632
6 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
Herceg Nov. A new three -year -old house with panoramic views from the developer. A five -st…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Herceg Novi County, Lustica Peninsula, Begovici District. Two-storey house with three bedroo…
$402,013
Realting.com
