Houses near golf course for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern 3-bedroom villa with a breathtaking sea view in Herceg Novi. Within the complex, …
$1,47M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedroom villa in a gated complex above the exclusive Portonovi project.   In a closed …
$980,840
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/1
New modern villa with 3 bedrooms, a large plot, and a 2-car garage in Herceg Novi. The panor…
$1,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand new villa in quiet seaside village Dzenovici.   The villa has outdoor swimming poo…
$1,41M
