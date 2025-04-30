Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

27 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive Penthouse for Sale in Baošići, Herceg NoviAn exclusive penthouse is for sale in Ba…
$682,961
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
$522,078
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House in the suburbs of Herceg-nin, in Igalo. Square 300 m2, three floors - a living ro…
$238,645
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,03M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1906 For sale: luxury new villa in Herceg Novi. Key Features: Location: Podi …
$934,984
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Unique -ille-Great-General-Kolekholekol-Kovidoboko-Khotorskoyeobukht: residential-leders of …
$1,74M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,37M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
$316,685
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
A unique villa with incredible sea views is for sale. The ground floor consists of: – ent…
$1,63M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prijevor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A luxury villa for sale, located 2 kilometers from Jaz beach and 5 kilometers from the cente…
$478,072
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a large modern house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. Spacious house - t…
$224,634
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
$414,066
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zelenika, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
New House Available In Hereceg Novi, Montenegro (Construction update: External completer, st…
$328,300
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale: a modern premium villa under construction, located in an ex…
$1,58M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,37M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A house for sale with a total area of ​​180 m², located on a flat plot of 2000 m². This prop…
$418,882
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
$934,221
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
$522,531
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
For sale a large house in the village of Merdari (Lustica), located between the town of Rado…
$178,823
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 379 m²
Floor 1
A spacious duplex apartment for sale in an excellent location in Herceg Novi, Savina. The to…
$2,50M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Provodina, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Number of floors 2
A 4 bedroom hilltop villa is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and sur…
$1,18M
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Sale: House with a sea view in the Bay of Bay in Montenegro The house is located in the…
$401,358
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Baošići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
$292,406
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
