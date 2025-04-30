Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 379 m²
Floor 1
A spacious duplex apartment for sale in an excellent location in Herceg Novi, Savina. The to…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go