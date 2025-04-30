Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
ID-2275  2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi  For sale: …
$144,603
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Bijelske Krusevice, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijelske Krusevice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Kamenari district. New apartments in a small -apartment club of club ty…
$210,825
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Herceg Novy, the area of ​​Janitsa. Three -storey villa with a pool, with four bedrooms Squ…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1844 Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment with Mountain and Sea Views for Sale in a Quiet Ar…
$251,026
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
ID 1934 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment in a Complex with a Swimming Pool in Herceg Novi.…
$123,999
Apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
Apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Baoshichi district.  Acting four -storey mini hotel for 6 rooms The di…
$627,070
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale in a new premium class residential complex in the beau…
$727,151
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
A unique residential complex, French Riviera in Montenegro! The buyer is exempted from payin…
$546,080
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Bijelske Krusevice, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijelske Krusevice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Kamenari district. New apartments in a small -apartment club of club ty…
$200,014
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer in an elite village The b…
$1,61M
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Herceg Novy, District Dzhenovichi. Apartments on the first line by the …
$113,521
2 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-bedroom apartment with a private courtyard in a residential complex with a pool in the s…
$295,112
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Price on request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. Three -storey house with a pool Distance…
$310,291
2 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Herceg Novy, Baoshichi district. Apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 300m. Squa…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/1
Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in th…
$1,47M
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Herceg Novy, Igalo district. Apartment with two bedrooms The distance to the sea is 400m. …
$163,231
1 bedroom apartment in Provodina, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Herceg Novy, entrance to the sides of Kotorskaya Bay. New apartment with one bedroom Distan…
$145,792
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in a new premium-class complex above the Portonovi project. Ideal …
$573,105
2 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Herceg Novi, Baosici district. Two-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 250m. Floor - thir…
$170,414
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
ID-2035 Luxury 3-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Herceg Novi Your personal paradis…
$938,730
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
$478,766
