Pool Apartments for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
Real estate, Montenegro, Herceg Novi.L-3A Three bedroom apartment 89.37m2We present to you a…
$375,139
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Herceg Novy, the area of ​​Janitsa. Three -storey villa with a pool, with four bedrooms Squ…
Price on request
Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The layout of the premises is very spacious, mainly two and three-bedroom apartments, with a…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
A unique residential complex, French Riviera in Montenegro! The buyer is exempted from payin…
$546,080
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer in an elite village The b…
$1,61M
3 bedroom apartment in Durici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Durici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Two-level spacious four-bedroom apartment 130 sq.m. in a complex with swimming pool in the s…
$171,333
2 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-bedroom apartment with a private courtyard in a residential complex with a pool in the s…
$295,112
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
Real estate, Montenegro, Herceg Novi.T-1C - Studio apartment 33.04m² + 40.10m² free terrace …
$130,901
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Josice, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Josice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful villa is for sale in Kamenari, Herceg Novi, currently 65% completed. The villa i…
$1,37M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, MontenegroA newly built apartment with a panoramic sea view is for sale in a lu…
$383,454
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sasovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sasovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Sale, two-bedroom apartment, 74m2, Topla, Herceg Novi For sale furnished two-bedroom apar…
$192,398
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
$478,766
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment of 72 square meters in a club complex with a swimm…
$233,610
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
$412,156
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Lucici Village is a picturesque collection of ancient stone houses, with stunning views of B…
$254,404
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious one-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Port…
$737,597
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located in an elite private complex in Genovichi in Boko -Kotorsky Bay The…
$173,081
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Only 29 apartments The area of apartments: 71-124 square meters. m The cost of apartments is…
$178,426
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, District of Genovichi. Apartment with one bedroom with a sea view in a …
$160,011
2 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Real estate, Montenegro, Herceg Novi.T-2E-Two-bedroom apartment 60.52m²We present to you a n…
$257,403
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
ID 1446 🌊 LUXURY APARTMENTS IN PORTO NOVI – 5★ LIFESTYLE 📍 Location: Herceg Novi, Port…
$1,40M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
