Apartments with garden for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

14 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale in a new premium class residential complex in the beau…
$727,151
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
For sale is a beautiful villa located in Meljina, municipality of Herceg Novi, first line to…
$3,19M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/1
Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in th…
$1,47M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in a new premium-class complex above the Portonovi project. Ideal …
$573,105
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Portonovi is an inspiring waterfront resort positioned at the entrance of the breath-taking …
$1,23M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Portonovi is an inspiring waterfront resort positioned at the entrance of the breath-taking …
$1,33M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/2
A new villa complex in a modern style surrounded by an olive grove in the suburbs of the cit…
$614,822
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in one of the luxury complexes of the Herceg Novi Riviera. …
$368,633
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the Bijela settlement. The interior area of ​​t…
$250,155
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool. A brand new premium resid…
$534,625
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments for sale in a new complex in the best location of the Herceg Novi Riviera, 150 me…
$415,967
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Portonovi is an inspiring waterfront resort positioned at the entrance of the breath-taking …
$772,757
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive apartment on the first line of the sea in the best area of Herceg Novi - Savina. T…
$1,30M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the new Bella Vista complex in Baosici. The int…
$217,599
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
