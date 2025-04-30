Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Baošići, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Well priced property ideally suited for investment and upmarket holiday letting has come ont…
$363,093
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, MontenegroA newly built apartment with a panoramic sea view is for sale in a lu…
$383,454
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$121,396
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Condo in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Condo
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious one-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Port…
$737,597
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
A wonderful apartment with a sea view only 3 minutes walk to the sea! The price includes ne…
$162,551
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Botanika 3 Bedroom apartment at The Peaks, Luštica Bay: The exclusive neighbourhood not only…
$1,01M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in one of the luxury complexes of the Herceg Novi Riviera. …
$368,633
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
We are offering a one-bedroom apartment of 45 square meters with an additional 15 square met…
$192,482
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, Herceg NoviFor sale is a beautiful one-bedroom apartment, measuring…
$224,239
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale stunning 1 bedroom apartment in the luxurious Lazure resort in Meljine. Boasting 81…
$544,180
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
text
$168,899
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 3
This stunning apartment consists of a large living room and kitchen, two bedrooms, a walk-in…
$381,377
1 room apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
text
$88,250
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale a spacious one-bedroom apartment with an area of ​​88 square meters in Por…
$804,920
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
